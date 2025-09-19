Kosmos Energy Ltd. $KOS Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 932,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 387,176 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.76 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $841.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOS. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

