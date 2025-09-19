Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 95,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 545.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -35.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.