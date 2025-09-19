Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

KR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Kroger has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the sale, the director owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6,840.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 10,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

