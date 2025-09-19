Leerink Partners Begins Coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Equities researchers at Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SABS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SABS stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.54. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

