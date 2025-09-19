Leerink Partnrs Forecasts Scholar Rock Q3 Earnings

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRRK. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,222.42. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $106,526.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,865.84. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,562. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

