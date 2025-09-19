Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of Revvity Q4 Earnings

Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Revvity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RVTY. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Revvity Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE RVTY opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Revvity has a 1-year low of $81.36 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Revvity by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

