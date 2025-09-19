Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 26.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 48.9% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 177.3% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.08.

Shares of LEN opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average is $115.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

