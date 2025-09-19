LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. $LENZ Stock Position Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of LENZ Therapeutics worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LENZ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 18,395 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LENZ. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on LENZ Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $41.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.45.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

