Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.45.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE LNC opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,691.35. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 61.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 250,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 95,015 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lincoln National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

