LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) versus Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Critical Review

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiqTech International and Kronos Advanced Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiqTech International $15.46 million 1.64 -$10.35 million ($1.35) -1.96 Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Advanced Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiqTech International.

LiqTech International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiqTech International and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiqTech International -66.94% -72.53% -33.00% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LiqTech International and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

LiqTech International currently has a consensus target price of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Kronos Advanced Technologies.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. manufactures, distributes, and licenses air movement and purification devices in the United States. The company offers air purifiers and masks. It markets and sells products directly through our website, 1800safeair.com, as well as through independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as TSET, Inc. and changed its name to Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. in January 2001. Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.