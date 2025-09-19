LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 381 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280.
LSL Property Services Price Performance
LON LSL opened at GBX 284 on Thursday. LSL Property Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.06 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.42. The firm has a market cap of £289.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,690.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
LSL Property Services (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. LSL Property Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that LSL Property Services will post 24.137931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LSL Property Services
LSL Property Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of business-to-business services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agency franchisees, and valuation services to lenders in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying & Valuation, and Estate Agency Franchising.
