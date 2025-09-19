MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNX. B. Riley dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

MacroGenics Stock Up 13.1%

MacroGenics stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.63.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In related news, Director William K. Heiden purchased 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $76,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,480. This trade represents a 459.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MacroGenics by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 59,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,118,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 74,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,175,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 164,938 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

