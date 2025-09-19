Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.7%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $195.01 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

