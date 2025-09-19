MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.3% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $206,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 29,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $143.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.25%.The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.