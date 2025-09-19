MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG $UBS

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

