MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.70.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE GPN opened at $86.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

