MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $179,000 Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Littelfuse by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Littelfuse by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 806.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $266.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $271.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,640.30. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,030,194.18. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.50.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

