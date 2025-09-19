MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $182,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $917.78 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $954.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $804.34 and its 200 day moving average is $693.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

