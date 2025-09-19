MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $190,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,458 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.