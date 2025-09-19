MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $195,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

DRI stock opened at $192.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.18 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.12.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,189.50. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

