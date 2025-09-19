MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $282,000 Stake in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,815,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,490,000 after purchasing an additional 119,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,651,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,085,000 after buying an additional 60,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,897,000 after buying an additional 140,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,777,000 after buying an additional 265,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,573,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 5.6%

MCO stock opened at $483.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.96. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total value of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $212,749.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,451,077.50. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.