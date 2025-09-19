MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in AutoZone by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in AutoZone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in AutoZone by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $4,125.51 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,898.57 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,025.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3,794.14.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,368.95.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

