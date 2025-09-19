MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $424,000 Stake in Dover Corporation $DOV

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Dover were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Dover by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Dover Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Dover stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.