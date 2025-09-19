MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $431,000 Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $485.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $488.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -144.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.85.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

