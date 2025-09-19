MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMS

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $474,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBMS opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2030 IBMS was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

