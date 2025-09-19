MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 340 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,507. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.0%

NYSE:YUM opened at $145.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

