MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.4%

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $217.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.