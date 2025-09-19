MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 220 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total transaction of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,540. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.11.

View Our Latest Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $199.56 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.