MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 71 Shares of Aon plc $AON

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in AON were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 530.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,051,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AON by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AON from $427.00 to $419.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.69.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $352.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $364.04 and a 200 day moving average of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Aon plc has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

