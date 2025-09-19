MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $227.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $209.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.84.

MasTec Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.69. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.81.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,070. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 71.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1,544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

