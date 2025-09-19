Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Matthews India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:INDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews India Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews India Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews India Active ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get Matthews India Active ETF alerts:

Matthews India Active ETF Stock Down 0.2%

INDE opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.48. Matthews India Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

About Matthews India Active ETF

The Matthews India Active ETF (INDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects Indian companies capable of sustainable growth based on fundamentals. The fund follows an all-cap strategy while implementing a fundamental bottom-up approach. INDE was launched on Sep 22, 2023 and is issued by Matthews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews India Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews India Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.