M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Down 12.2% After Analyst Downgrade

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.2% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 200. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. M&C Saatchi traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.99). Approximately 3,578,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 797% from the average daily volume of 398,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.27).
Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 215 to GBX 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192.50.
M&C Saatchi Price Performance
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.
About M&C Saatchi
We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.
