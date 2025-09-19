M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Down 12.2% After Analyst Downgrade

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.2% during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 200. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. M&C Saatchi traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.99). Approximately 3,578,349 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 797% from the average daily volume of 398,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.27).

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 215 to GBX 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 192.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 174.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £178.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,241.55 and a beta of 1.27.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 34.45%.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

