ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 190.40 ($2.58). 263,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 758,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.20 ($2.59).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 target price on shares of ME Group International in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 270.

The company has a market cap of £719.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,265.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.18.

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) is an international market leader in automated self-service equipment aimed at the consumer market, with over 48,000 vending units currently in operation.

The Group operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment across 16 countries in its key regions of Continental Europe, the UK & Republic of Ireland and Asia Pacific.

