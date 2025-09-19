Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) Short Interest Down 23.3% in August

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Meiwu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ WNW opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87. Meiwu Technology has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Meiwu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

About Meiwu Technology

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, engages in the online retail of foods products in China. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also operates a restaurant under the Wunong Food Hall name; and engages in the wholesale of agricultural products.

