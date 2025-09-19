Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.90. 27,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 13,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.