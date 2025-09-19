Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.44% from the stock’s previous close.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 target price on Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.54.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.19. Merus has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%.The company had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,718,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,519 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merus by 99.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,369,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,777 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Merus by 18.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,225,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,048,000 after buying an additional 351,616 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,042,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,430,000 after buying an additional 541,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,528,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 483,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

