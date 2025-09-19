Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $920.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $780.25 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $745.84 and a 200-day moving average of $664.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $11,939,605.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total transaction of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,922 shares of company stock valued at $196,412,792 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Amiral Gestion raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amiral Gestion now owns 52,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 38,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 6,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.9% in the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

