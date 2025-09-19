Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of MU stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.09. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,399.74. The trade was a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock valued at $34,242,567. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 314,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

