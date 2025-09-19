MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 4,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $549,600.00, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -5.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.
MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
