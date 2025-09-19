MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 500 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.
MJ Gleeson Trading Up 5.2%
Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 385 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 421.07. The company has a market cap of £224.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,363.80 and a beta of 1.14. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 320 and a 52-week high of GBX 654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79.
MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MJ Gleeson will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MJ Gleeson Company Profile
MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.
Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.
