MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 500 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

MJ Gleeson Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 385 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 353.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 421.07. The company has a market cap of £224.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,363.80 and a beta of 1.14. MJ Gleeson has a 52-week low of GBX 320 and a 52-week high of GBX 654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MJ Gleeson will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

In related news, insider Nicola Bruce acquired 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, with a total value of £10,067.70. Also, insider Graham Prothero acquired 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 350 per share, with a total value of £29,998.50. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,514 shares of company stock worth $4,086,114. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.