Monness Crespi & Hardt Issues Positive Forecast for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hasbro has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hasbro by 128.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,981,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $123,710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 95.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,831,000 after buying an additional 1,105,004 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $77,471,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter worth approximately $30,347,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

