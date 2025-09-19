Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $76.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Monster Beverage traded as high as $66.85 and last traded at $66.43, with a volume of 319318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 647.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

