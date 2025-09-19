Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MOON. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moonpig Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 to GBX 235 in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 300.33.

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 213.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.53. Moonpig Group has a one year low of GBX 188.40 and a one year high of GBX 277.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £692.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,669.88 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 87,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total value of £189,092.50. Also, insider Andy MacKinnon sold 51,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215, for a total transaction of £111,797.85. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

