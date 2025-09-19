Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.23.

CRWD opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.37, a P/E/G ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.94. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $272.67 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. This trade represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

