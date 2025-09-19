Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading 3.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29. 301,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 549,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

