M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $7,110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,088,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,733,000 after purchasing an additional 155,374 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.9%

MTB opened at $200.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.10. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,881 shares in the company, valued at $963,899.88. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,612 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Stories

