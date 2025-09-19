Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NETD opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.89 million, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of -0.02. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $6,316,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,300. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 495.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,560,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 1,298,272 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $13,661,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 184.8% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,542,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,573 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,016,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 537,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

