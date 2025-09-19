Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.59. Approximately 12,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 16,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

