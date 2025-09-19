Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.80% from the company’s current price.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.32.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $289.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.24 and its 200-day moving average is $377.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $256.22 and a 12-month high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total value of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares in the company, valued at $13,757,269.55. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $2,685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335.60. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $23,716,221. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,733,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Duolingo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duolingo by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 110.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.