NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $47.85. 4,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of -0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000. NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Carter Financial Group INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carter Financial Group INC. owned approximately 4.26% of NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF

The Neos Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities with varying maturities and credit ratings while utilizing a US large-cap put-spread strategy.

